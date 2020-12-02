Chinese builders making progress on Angolan power station

The builders of the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric power station in northeastern Angola’s Cuanza Norte province have completed the tunnel leading to generator number one, Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper quotes Caculo Cabaça Hydropower Plant Director, Augusto Chico, as saying in an interview that work on the tunnels that will carry water from the Cuanza River is 91.9 percent complete.

Mr Chico said China was lending up to US$3.7 billion to finance the construction of the hydroelectric plant and the associated electricity transmission network.

The report says work on the plant began in August 2017.

The associated dam will be 103 metres tall and 533 metres wide, Jornal de Angola says.

In March the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that state-owned China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd, was building the dam.