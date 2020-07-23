Chinese builder to have Cabo Verdean homes finished in April 2021

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva of Cabo Verde says the Portelinha public housing complex on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente should be ready for occupation by next April.

The Cabo Verdean government issued a written statement quoting Mr Correia e Silva as saying while visiting the site of the complex that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the suspension of the building work, but that the Chinese contractor is working at full speed to catch up.

Mr Correia e Silva said the complex would contain 88 dwellings and space for recreation, including a children’s playground.

The complex will house people now living in a shanty town nearby, the government statement quotes Mr Correia e Silva as saying.

Last month the Cabo Verdean state-run news agency, Inforpress, reported that a Chinese contractor was in charge of construction, in line with an agreement between the Cabo Verdean Infrastructure, Land Management and Housing Ministry and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.