Chinese builder hands over power line to Angolan authorities

Sinohydro Engineering Bureau No 4 Co. Ltd of China has formally turned over to the authorities in Angola the Soyo-Kapary power transmission line, which it had finished building according to plan on December 15, the China Daily state-owned newspaper reports.

Other news media reported before that the Soyo-Kapary power transmission line cost US$1.05 billion.

China Daily reported the line would be among the longest of its type in Africa, carrying electricity for over 1,000 km across country to nine substations, supplying Luanda and northern Angola with power.

Work on building the Soyo-Kapary power transmission line began in 2014, the reports said.