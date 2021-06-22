Chinese bridge builders to create 8,000 jobs in Brazil

Construction of a bridge in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia by a consortium of China Communications Construction Co. Ltd and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp. will create 8,000 jobs, the People’s Daily says.

The partners, both Chinese state-owned enterprises, will build a 12.4 km bridge linking the state capital, Salvador, to the island of Itaparica, 4.2 km of access roads and 30.2 km of roads on the island, the Chinese Communist Party newspaper says in a report it carried last week.

The report quotes Vice-governor João Leão of Bahia as saying work will begin after all the construction workers are vaccinated.

He said the bridge would generate 100,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

The bridge will be a significant achievement for Sino-Brazilian cooperation, the People’s Daily quotes Bahia Governor Rui Costa as saying.