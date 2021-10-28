Chinese, Brazilian universities to found joint college

China Agricultural University (CAU) and the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil have agreed to establish a joint college, CAU says.

The college will educate talented students with a global perspective, copious vocational knowledge and skills appropriate to postgraduates, CAU announced in writing.

The university says that, if the Chinese and Brazilian authorities permit, CAU and USP will award joint degrees to students that attend the college.

CAU Principal Sun Qixin and USP Rector Vahan Agopyan signed this week the agreement to found the college, CAU says.

Its announcement says Prof. Sun described the foundation as an historic breakthrough for Sino-Latin American joint efforts in the field of education.

Prof. Sun said CAU and USP would facilitate Sino-Brazilian exchanges and cooperation in agricultural education, research and development, and in matters of culture, according to the CAU announcement.