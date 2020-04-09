Chinese, Brazilian experts confer on how to curb Covid-19

About 40 medical scientists in China and Brazil have conferred online about ways to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, China Radio International (CRI) reports.

The Chinese state-run radio station says the Chinese Embassy in Brasilia and the Brazilian Health Ministry jointly arranged the online conference.

The report quotes Brazilian Minister of Health Luiz Mandetta as saying Brazil is keen to learn from the Chinese experience of coping with the pandemic, and wants more Sino-Brazilian cooperation in dealing with it.

China will keep supporting the Brazilian effort to counter the pandemic, CRI quotes Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming as saying.