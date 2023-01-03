Chinese brand Exeed prepares arrival in Brazil for 2023

After the arrival of BYD and Great Wall in 2022, Brazil should have another Chinese brand debut in 2023. It is Exeed, which in China acts as the luxury division of Chery.

In recent months, the brand has created Brazilian profiles on social media and started to register some of its cars with the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

In a note, Exeed states that the goal is to enter the Brazilian market in 2023 and that it is currently doing some market research and other preparatory work to better meet the market needs of local consumers. Exeed stated that it is checking the possibility of operating independently and that, in parallel, it is looking for a strong partner.

In China, Exeed’s lineup includes the TXL and VX SUVs.

