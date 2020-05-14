Chinese bank finances Mozambican infrastructure

The Export–Import Bank of China provided 7.8 billion meticais (about US$114.3 million) in 2018 for the construction or repair of roads and ports in Mozambique, O País reports.

The Mozambican newspaper says the country’s 2018 General State Account shows 6.8 billion meticais went to Empresa de Desenvolvimento de Maputo Sul EP to pay for construction of the Maputo-Catembe Bridge, built by China Road and Bridge Corp., and of the road between Boa Vista and Ponta de Ouro.

The report says the road authority in Mozambique spent 625 million meticais on repairing the road from the port city of Beira to Machipanda on the Zimbabwean border, work done by China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd.

The other 344.3 million meticais was spent on repairing the fishing port in Beira, O País says.