Chinese associations in São Paulo held charitable activities in the Brazilian community

On the 16th of January, the Centro Social Chinês de São Paulo, led by the director of the social center, Andre Ye, together with the Associação de Caridade China Brasil, represented by President Sun Zongmin and his deputy Max Zheng, and the Associação de Caridade da Comunidade Chinesa do Brasil, represented by CEO Tony Wang, visited the neighborhood of Grajaú, in the south of the São Paulo city, to carry out the delivery of basic food baskets.

In this visit, the Chinese charities delivered 140 basic food baskets, made up of typical foods found on Brazilian tables, such as rice, pasta and oil.

On the site of the donation, representatives of the entities learned about social projects developed there by volunteers, such as offering free football lessons to children and young people in the community, in an effort to help them achieve better opportunities in their lives.

(Source: Agência Brasil China)