Chinese are the main applicants for Golden Visas

There are 1,281 residence permits for investment (ARI) granted in 2022. The investment raised through the program amounted to 654.2 million euros, an increase of 41.9% compared to the previous year, according to accounts made by Lusa based on data from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF).

The program completed 10 years last October. Since its entry into force, 5,247 residence permits have been granted under this program to citizens of China, 1,168 to citizens of Brazil, 546 to citizens of Turkey, 537 to US citizens and 507 to citizens of South Africa. 18,808 residence permits were granted to reunited family members.

The program attracted an investment of 6,754 million euros. In terms of the acquisition of real estate, visas granted so far total 10,593 and an investment of 6,041 million euros. With regard to the capital transfer criterion, 920 capital transfers have been granted to date, amounting to 712 million euros.

(Source: SAPO)