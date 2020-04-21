Chinese among coaches training Brazilian divers online

A Chinese is one of the coaches in charge of an online course of instruction for Brazilians in the sport of competitive diving that began yesterday, the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports says.

The confederation issued a written announcement identifying the Chinese coach as Li Junbai, who gives instruction in synchronised diving.

The announcement quotes Ricardo Moreira, the head of the Brazilian diving association, Saltos Brasil, as saying the course will cover how Chinese divers go about making themselves the best in the world.

The confederation and Mr Moreira’s association are jointly putting on the week-long course of theory and practice, which is free of charge online to athletes, coaches and anybody else interested in diving, the announcement says.