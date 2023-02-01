Chinese Ambassador to Angola visits Cafu Canal

On the 23th of January, the Chinese ambassador in Angola, Gong Tao, visited the Cafu canal with the Secretary of State for Water, Manuel Quintino, as part of the fight against drought in Cunene.

The diplomat said that the project is of great importance to combat the drought that has devastated this southern region of the country for many years, which ensures the supply of water for the consumption of the population and livestock.

“With my visit to Cunene province and the Cafu project, China will continue to work with the Angolan government to develop more projects like this within the framework of good relations,” he said.

He informed that the fight against drought would be one of the priority areas and that the in the future, the two parties could develop and identify new areas of cooperation.

( Source: Televisão Pública de Angola)