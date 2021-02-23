Chinese ambassador speaks at Timorese development meeting

The partners of Timor-Leste in the development of the country have held their first quarterly meeting of the year, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying the meeting, held last Friday in the Timorese Ministry of Finance, discussed the Timorese government budget for this year and cooperative efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy says Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo was invited to tell the meeting about cooperation in fighting disease, and that Chinese Commercial Counsellor in Dili, Geng Xiewei, accompanied him.

Its statement says Mr Xiao spoke highly of the efficacy of the Timorese government efforts to counter COVID-19, and quotes him as saying China will keep helping to curb the pandemic and contribute to the recovery of the Timorese economy from its effects.

China supports a multilateral approach to dealing with COVID-19, is willing to cooperate with international organisations and other partners in countering the pandemic, and has helped over 150 countries in their efforts against the disease, the Chinese Embassy quotes the ambassador as saying.