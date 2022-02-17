Chinese advisers teach Guineans how to use farm machinery

Chinese technical advisers have put on a course of training for operators of farm machinery in Guinea-Bissau, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.

Members of the 11th China Agricultural Technical Expert Group to Guinea-Bissau gave lectures and various other forms of instruction, and disseminated teaching materials written in Chinese and Portuguese, according to a written statement issued by the embassy last Saturday.

The statement quotes the leader of the group, Zheng Junjie, as saying its members have trained 220 farm technicians in Guinea-Bissau, with a view to reinvigorating agriculture there.

China has been supporting Guinean agriculture for over 20 years, having trained over 22,000 Guineans in farm work, the embassy says.