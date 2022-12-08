China’s travel giant wants to reach Portugal

The “Trip.com Group 2022 Global Partner Summit”, organized by the Chinese tourism company, Trip.com Group, opened on the 2nd of December. This is the second consecutive year that Macau has hosted this event.

The representative of the trip.com group pointed out that the travel company’s business has expanded quite quickly thanks to the global recovery of the sector and the company wants to reach the Portuguese market in the future.

He stated that Portugal is unquestionably one of the group’s target markets and a destination where it is attempting to expand. The company wants to provide services and products to serve the departure of tourists from Portugal and also wants to contact with local tourist organizations to bring more tourists to Portugal.

The trip.com Group, owner of online travel companies such as Skyscanner, Trip.com, Qunar, Ctrip, is a leading international one-stop travel services platform.

(Source: Jornal de Notícias)