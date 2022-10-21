China’s Goldwind brings wind turbine manufacturing to Brazil

China’s Goldwind is in advanced negotiations to install a wind turbine factory in Brazil, with deliveries expected to begin in 2024, the company’s executive said on October 19. The plant, whose location is not yet defined, will primarily serve the Brazilian market but will also be able to export equipment to other countries in South America, according to Roberto Veiga, Goldwind’s general manager in Brazil.

Goldwind is the second largest supplier of wind turbines in the world and has been operating in the Brazilian market since 2016, providing equipment operation and maintenance (O&M) services. In recent years, the Chinese company has begun supplying its own machines for wind farms in Brazil.

Goldwind has installed more than 86 gigawatts of wind turbines around the world, with assets in 32 countries and six continents.