China’s Foreign Minister will visit Timor-Leste to sign several agreements

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi began his visits to several Pacific nations last week and will visit Timor-Leste from 3th to 4th of June. He will meet with the country’s authorities and sign at least five cooperation agreements.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Magno, said that during the visit, Wang Yi will sign an air services agreement with Timor-Leste and cooperation agreements in areas such as agriculture, water and sanitation.

According to the minister, it is expected to be reached an agreement for the sending of Chinese medical teams to Timor-Leste, an exchange of letters about the second phase of the feasibility study for the construction of the friendship hospital and an agreement for support on the radio and television sector.

The Chinese Government also mentioned the possibility of establishing a free trade area with the Pacific nations.