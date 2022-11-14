China will grant zero-tariff treatment to countries like Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Príncipe

As of December 1, China will waive all tariffs on 98% of related imports originating in Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, in accordance with the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Last year, China announced that it would further expand the implementation of the zero-tariff policy. On the 10th of November this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council issued a statement revealing the applicable countries and time of implementation.

The policy is conducive to openness with win-win results, building an open global economy and helping the least developed countries accelerate their development. This policy measure will gradually expand to all the least developed countries that have established diplomatic ties with China.