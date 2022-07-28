China will finance the construction of maternity and pediatric nursing building of a Cabo Verde’s hospital

The Minister of Health of Cabo Verde, Arlindo do Rosário, announced on Monday that China will provide 18 million dollars in full funding for the maternity and pediatrics block at the Hospital Baptista de Sousa in São Vicente.

The minister said that the construction project will be finished by the end of this year and that this is a significant project for the northern region of the country, which will have a real hospital complex there once it is finished.

Arlindo do Rosário regarded China-Cabo Verde cooperation as exemplary, noting that China has provided the country with technical assistance in the form of healthcare services as well as exchange training over the years.