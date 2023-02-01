China was one of the main destinations for Angolan crude oil in 2022

During 2022, Angola exported approximately 391 million barrels of crude oil, sold at an average price of US$101 per barrel, which makes a gross value of around US$39.9 billion, as announced on the 24th of January Angolan Secretary of State for Oil and Gas, José Barroso.

According to the data, the main destinations for Angolan crude oil in 2022 were China (53.64%), India (9.54%), France (5.71%, the Netherlands (5.16%) and Spain (4.47%).

José Barroso added that Angola earned US$7.7 billion from exports of 89.2 million barrels of crude oil in the fourth quarter of 2022. During this period, a barrel of oil was valued at a weighted average price of US$87.

With regard to butane, LNG, propane and condensate gas exports, Angola exported in the fourth quarter of 2022 around 1.07 million metric tons, valued at approximately US$1.49 billion.

(Source: SAPO)