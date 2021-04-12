China wants Brazilian farm products with more value added

China wishes to import Brazilian farm products with greater value added, Exame reports, citing Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming.

Interest is growing among Chinese businesspeople in buying more than just bulk commodities, and in investing in Brazil, the Brazilian magazine quotes Mr Yang as telling a conference held online last Thursday.

The report quotes Mr Yang as advising Brazil to seize the opportunity to attract more Chinese investment in the processing of farm products.

China recently opened its market to melons imported from Brazil, and is willing to open its market to Brazilian avocados and lemons, Mr Yang said.

The annual amount of maize that China imports is forecast to grow to 30 million tonnes in the next few years, and Brazilian producers should rush to help meet the demand, Exame quotes the ambassador as saying.