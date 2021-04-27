China to pay to replenish Guinean school canteen larders

China will give US$2 million so Guinean school canteens can stock up with food, Lusa reports, citing Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce.

The money is a manifestation of Chinese cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, intended to make the Guinean food supply more secure, the Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Guo as saying after talks with Guinean Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam last Friday.

Mr Guo said he and the prime minister had talked about the need for more Chinese corporate investment in Guinea-Bissau to help the country develop economically and socially.

They also discussed Sino-Guinean cooperative projects, including the highway connecting Osvaldo Vieira International Airport and Safim, Lusa quotes Mr Guo as saying.