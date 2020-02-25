China to pay for São Toméan airport improvements

The Chinese government will finance improvement work on an airport in São Tomé e Príncipe, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the improvements to the airport on the island of São Tomé will include lengthening the runway by 600 metres, so extending it offshore, and giving the facility a better passenger terminal and air traffic control capabilities.

The report says São Toméan Public Works Minister Osvaldo Abreu and Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei have signed an agreement to that effect.

The project is a manifestation of close cooperation by China and São Tomé e Príncipe, the report quotes Mr Wang as saying.

The improvements will allow the airport to handle big aircraft, so spurring tourism, Lusa quotes Mr Abreu as saying.