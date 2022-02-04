China to pay for public housing in Cabo Verdean capital

China is set to finance three projects to build public housing in Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, Expresso das Ilhas says, citing Cabo Verdean Infrastructure, Planning and Housing Minister Eunice Silva.

Ms Silva said in an interview that sites for the housing had already been found, according to a report in the Cabo Verdean newspaper last week.

The Chinese builder of the Portelinha public housing complex in Ribeira de Craquinha on the island of São Vicente turned over the complex to the Cabo Verdean authorities this month, the report says.

It quotes Ms Silva as saying the central and local governments have chosen a site for the next public housing project on São Vicente, in the Iraque area of Ribeira de São Julião.

China will provide 14 million euros (about US$15.6 million) for building public housing in Cabo Verde, Expresso das Ilhas quotes Ms Silva as saying.