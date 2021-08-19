China to keep giving São Toméans vocational training online

China will continue to hold vocational training classes online for people in São Tomé and Principe while the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

The Chinese government has given over 600 São Toméans vocational training, and has offered over 200 the chance to study in China, according to a written statement issued by the embassy on Tuesday.

The statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen as telling 20 São Toméans on their return home after receiving training in China that the purpose of the Chinese vocational training scheme is to spur the economic and social development of their country.

Ms Xu said cooperation in human resources is a highlight of the Sino-São Toméan relationship.

The returning São Toméans thanked the Chinese government for the opportunity to broaden their horizons and to learn more about China, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.