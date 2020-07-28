China to help drive to rid Cabo Verdean island of millipedes

Cabo Verdean Agriculture and Environment Minister Gilberto Silva has said China will join in an international endeavour to eradicate millipedes infesting farms on the northern Cabo Verdean island of Santo Antão, RTC reports.

The Cabo Verdean public broadcaster quotes Mr Silva as saying during a visit to Santo Antão by a delegation led by Prime-Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva that Cabo Verde, China and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization will take part in an effort by experts to help Cabo Verde find ways to counter the pest.

Mr Silva said he was just awaiting word from China to start the effort.

Since 1984 the infestation of Santo Antão by millipedes that feed on plants, tubers, and roots has prevented the abundance of produce grown there from being sold anywhere other than on the nearby island of São Vicente, RTC says.