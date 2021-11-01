China to help drive by WFP to feed Timorese mothers properly

China has agreed to support an emergency effort to improve the nutrition of mothers in Timor-Leste, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) says.

The support, from the Chinese South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, will help the UN agency give over 12,000 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in 13 Timorese municipalities a special diet to lessen the danger of malnutrition, the WFP announced in writing last week.

The announcement quotes a WFP official, Qu Sixi, as describing the Chinese contribution as generous, and as saying it comes at a critical time, when climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased hardship and the unreliability of the food supply in Timor-Leste.

Separately, the Timorese state-run news agency, ANTIL, reports that the Chinese contribution is a gift of US$1 million to pay for the WFP to supply Timorese women with 548 tonnes of food over the course of one year.