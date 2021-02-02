China to fund maternity facilities at Cabo Verdean hospital

Representatives of Cabo Verde and China signed last week in the Cabo Verdean capital, Praia, two economic and technical cooperation agreements together worth 100 million yuan (about US$15.5 million), Lusa reports.

One of the agreements is for China to pay for mother-and-baby facilities to be added to the Mindelo Hospital on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, the Portuguese news agency says.

Separately, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued a written statement quoting Cabo Verdean Foreign Minister Rui Figueiredo Soares as saying the agreement is bound up in the development of a maritime special economic zone on and around São Vicente.

Cabo Verde means to be a useful partner to China in its cooperative endeavours in Africa, the statement quotes Mr Figueiredo as saying.

Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong hopes for stronger Sino-Cabo Verdean ties, 45 years after the two countries first established diplomatic relations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says.