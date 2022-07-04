China to finance the São Tomé International Airport renovation project with 100 million dollars

According to the Portuguese online newspaper Observador, China announced on last Wednesday that it will invest about 100 million dollars to implement the project to expand and modernize the São Tomé International Airport, which will start within six months.

This project will extend the runway by more than 600 meters and allow for the landing of larger aircraft as well as the reception of multiple flights at once.

At the signing of the investment agreement, the Minister of Infrastructure was represented by Wuando Castro, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of São Tomé and Príncipe. Wuando Castro considered the agreement a decisive step toward completing this work. and stated that this is not only the result of the previous work but also an indication that the project’s commencement of construction is getting closer.