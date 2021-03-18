China to finance several projects in Guinea-Bissau

A newly concluded Sino-Guinean agreement on economic and technical cooperation commits China to spending 6.3 million euros (about US$7.5 million) on projects in Guinea-Bissau, Lusa reports.

China will spend some of the money on scanners for the Guinean customs service, the Portuguese news agency quotes Guinean Finance Minister João Aladje Mamadú Fádia as saying.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau issued a written statement quoting Mr Fadia as thanking China for its help, and as saying the agreement, signed on Tuesday, will boost the economic and technological development of his country.

The embassy said the agreement would help get joint projects going.

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce said his country was ready to supply Guinea-Bissau promptly with vaccines against COVID-19, according to the statement issued by his embassy.