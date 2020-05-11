China tipped to make 2020 Brazilian beef exports superlative

The head of the Brazilian association of meat exporters, Abiec, thinks persistently strong Chinese demand means Brazilian exports of beef will be greater this year than in any year on record in terms of volume and value, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes the Abiec chief, Antônio Camardelli, as forecasting that Brazil will export 2 million tonnes of beef this year, 8.3 percent more than last year, earning US$8 billion, 4.6 percent more.

Mr Camardelli said that in the first four months of this year Brazil had exported to China 202,000 tonnes of beef, 111 percent more than in the first third of last year, worth over US$1.1 billion.

No cattle slaughterhouse in Brazil has been made idle by the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters quotes Mr Camardelli as saying.