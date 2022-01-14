China the main buyer of Angolan exports of ornamental stone

About half of Angolan exports of ornamental stone in the first 11 months of last year went to China, Angop reports, citing a senior Angolan official with responsibility for mineral resources, Jânio Correia Victor.

Mr Victor told a press conference that the southwestern province of Huíla is the main source of the ornamental stone Angola exports, such as granite, which is sold chiefly to mainland China and Taiwan, the Angolan state-run news agency says.

Separately, Jornal de Angola quotes Mr Victor as telling the press conference that his country exported 69,200 cubic meters of ornamental stone worth US$23.5 million in the first 11 months of last year, having exported US$21.2 million worth the year before.

The newspaper quotes another senior Angolan official, Dalva Ringote, who has responsibility for the economy, as telling the press conference that exports of ornamental stone are important earners of foreign currency, propelling economic growth.