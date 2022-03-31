China the fourth-biggest source of FDI in Portugal in 2021

Official data indicate that 6.8 per cent of all foreign direct investment in Portugal last year came from China, Lusa says, without giving the amount.

Citing figures given by the Portuguese central bank, the Portuguese news agency reported on Tuesday that only Spain, France and Britain were greater sources of FDI in Portugal last year.

The report says 41 per cent of the Chinese direct investment in Portugal was made through Luxembourg, 22 per cent through Hong Kong and 4 per cent through Spain, and that 28 per cent was made direct.

Of the FDI in the Portuguese electricity, natural gas and water industries last year, 38 per cent was from China, Lusa says, without giving the amount.