China thanked for helping care for health of São Toméans

São Toméan Health Minister Filomena Monteiro has thanked China for its long-term help for São Tomé and Príncipe in the field of medicine, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

Ms Monteiro expressed her gratitude when she and Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen met to discuss Sino-São Toméan cooperation in the field, including the latest of the 17 medical missions that China has sent to her country, according to a written statement issued by Mr Xu’s embassy on Wednesday.

The statement quotes Ms Xu as saying medicine is among the most important fields for Sino-São Toméan cooperation.

The ambassador stressed that China continues to send experts in medicine to São Tomé and Príncipe, gives it donation of medical supplies, and trains São Toméans with a view to developing healthcare in their country.

The statement quotes Ms Montero as voicing hope for more Sino-São Toméan cooperation in the form of exchanges of people and know-how, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.