China tapped for investment in Brazilian renewable energy

REA Consult says it has opened an office in Beijing to attract Chinese investment in the Brazilian market for energy from renewable sources.

The German investment consulting firm issued a written announcement quoting REA Consult Chief Executive Rachel Andalaft as saying many leading enterprises in China have entered the market by way of mergers and acquisitions, and that now is the best time to invest.

Ms Andalaft said renewable energy projects intended to have a combined generating capacity exceeding 1 GW were in the offing in Brazil.

REA Consult says the head of its office in Beijing is Jared Chen, a senior engineer with two decades of experience in developing wind energy, solar energy, biomass and hydroelectric power projects.

The official projection in Brazil is that the output of energy from renewable sources there will double by 2050, solar and wind energy accounting for most of the growth, the REA Consult announcement says.