China signs protocols with Brazil for import of Brazilian corn

The General Administration of Customs of China has signed an agreement with Brazil on quarantine requirements for importing Brazilian corn, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC) anticipates that it will take about three months for the Brazilian government to review the phytosanitary requirements for exporting corn to China before it is shipped, said Director General Sergio Mendes.

The two nations also signed a protocol for the export of Brazilian peanuts to China and made progress on potential agreements over the export of soy protein and soybean meal from Brazil.

The parties agreed to make efforts to finalize, by the end of 2022, negotiations regarding Brazil’s exports of sesame, sorghum, and grapes to China, Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture said.

Future negotiations will also focus on the possibilities of Brazil’s exports of fish meal, poultry, and pork to China, as well as China’s exports of apples to Brazil.