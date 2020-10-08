China sends healthcare experts to help Angola fight Covid-19

China has sent a party of healthcare practitioners to Angola to join the effort there to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, China Radio International (CRI) reports.

The Chinese state-run broadcaster says the 10-strong party includes experts in surgery, pulmonology, intensive care, nursing, the prevention of infectious diseases, and Chinese traditional medicine.

The healthcare practitioners usually work in universities and hospitals in the central Chinese province of Hubei, and worked in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where the Covid-19 virus was first identified, CRI says.

Last week a Chinese state-run newspaper, the Beijing Daily, reported that the party would stay in Angola until October 20 to strengthen the effort to counter the pandemic, and to treat severely ill patients.