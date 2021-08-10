China second-biggest market for 2020 Portuguese pork exports

The Chinese market became one of the most important for Portuguese exporters of pork just a year after they first penetrated it, in March 2019, Lusa reports, citing Portuguese Federation of Pig Industry Associations President David Neves.

The Portuguese news agency says data collected by the Portuguese Institute for Financing Agriculture and Fisheries show that last year Portuguese exporters sold pork worth 56 million euros (about US$65.9 million) in China, and sold more only in Spain.

The report says imports of pork doubled in China last year because African swine fever curtailed domestic production.

Pork is the main source of animal protein consumed by Chinese, each eating over 22 kg a year, on average, Lusa says.