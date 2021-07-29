China second-biggest H1 buyer of Brazilian ornamental rock

Only the United States bought more Brazilian ornamental rock than China in the first half of this year, the Brazilian association of exporters of ornamental rock, Centrorochas, says.

The Chinese market favoured unprocessed rock, while the US market preferred finished rock, Centrorochas announced in writing last week.

The value of first-half exports of Brazilian ornamental rock was US$572 million, 17 per cent more than a year earlier and the most in any first half for the past five years, the association says.

It says its members hope the annual value will grow by 4.2 per cent this year to US$1.03 billion.

In May the association and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency agreed to promote sales abroad of Brazilian ornamental rock, Centrorochas says.