China Road and Bridge dredger accelerates work at Porto do Caio, Angola

The construction of the Deep Water Port of Caio, in Cabinda, Angola will now be faster, with the start of the dredging process of the access channel and the quay’s manoeuvre basin, which is being carried out by a dredger from the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

The dredging process is being carried out by a dredger incorporated into a huge ship, belonging to the company Draimair, hired by the construction company of the Port of Águas Selvagem do Caio.

According to the newspapar Jornal de Angola, the access channel will be 15.7 metres deep while the port’s manoeuvring basin will be 14 metres deep.

The construction of the economic infrastructure, located in Caio Litoral, will have three phases, the first of which consists of the construction of port infrastructure and the implementation of a 100-hectare area for cargo, for which the CRBC has been contracted.