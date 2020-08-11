China-Rio de Janeiro Friendship Day celebrated online

Brazilians and Chinese living in Rio de Janeiro celebrated China-Rio de Janeiro Friendship Day online this year, China Radio International (CRI) reports.

The Chinese state-run radio station quotes Chinese Consul-General in Rio de Janeiro Li Yang as saying the celebration, on Friday, reflected the strength of ties between the city and China, and paved the way for more Sino-Brazilian cooperation and exchanges.

Mr Li said his government was ready to keep working closely with the Brazilian authorities to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, having already given them a large amount of medical supplies and helped them buy medical equipment.

Chinese living in Rio de Janeiro have made their mark on the development of the economy of the city, CRI quotes the head of the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s regional office in Rio, Eduardo Ramos, as saying.