China resumes accepting university students of São Tomé and Príncipe

The Chinese embassy in São Tomé and Príncipe announced on the 22th of August that it has resumed accepting visa applications from students of São Tomé and Príncipe who will study at Chinese universities. The move includes both new students and students already enrolled in Chinese universities, but who by now have been attending remote classes.

The embassy also said that family members of students from São Tomé and Príncipe can also apply for “residence for companionship” or visitor visas. As from the 24th, China also allowed the entry of the citizens from São Tomé and Príncipe who hold business travel cards from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation “without the need to apply for a visa”.

The aim of this measure is to promote international exchange of personnel, the embassy noted.

The Chinese government grants annually about 50 scholarships to students from São Tomé and Príncipe.