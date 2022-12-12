China remains the largest importer of Brazilian meat

China remains the largest buyer of Brazilian beef, pork and chicken meet. The figures that reinforce the importance of the trade relationship with China were highlighted by analyst Carlos Cogo, from consultancy Cogo Inteligência em Agronegócio.

According to the analyst, China accounts for 62% of Brazil’s beef exports – from January to November of this year. In pork, the percentage for the same period is 42%. Finally, China is the destination of 12% of all international shipments of Brazilian chicken meat.

“China continues to pull the ‘trains of exports’ of meat from Brazil,” said Cogo when talking to the journalist and host, while participating the edition of the TV news “Mercado & Companhia” in the December 7th.

(Source: Canal Rural)