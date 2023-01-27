China rehabilitates three meat processing plants in Brazil to export meat

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro said on the 18th of January that China has rehabilitated three Brazilian meat processing plants to export animal protein to the Chinese market.

Two of the three factories cleared to sell meat to the Chinese are poultry meat factories. They are Belo Alimentos, from Itaquiraí, and São Salvador Alimentos, from Itaberaí. The other is bovine protein, JBS S/A, from Mozarlândia.

Also, according to Fávaro, there may be authorization for the export of meat to China from eight other meat processing factories after the 20th of January.

According to the minister, another 11 Brazilian factories were also licensed by Indonesia for export.

