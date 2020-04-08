China ready to accept output of another BRF slaughterhouse

Brazilian food processor BRF SA has announced that the Chinese General Administration of Customs has cleared the Dourados slaughterhouse in mid-western Brazil to resume exports of poultry flesh to China.

BRF told the NASDAQ stock exchange in writing that 14 of its slaughterhouses, 10 of which process poultry flesh and the rest pork, were now permitted to export their output to China.

BRF told the stock market on Monday that the Dourados slaughterhouse, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, could process 130,000 birds a day.

Last July the Reuters news agency quoted BRF Chief Executive Lorival Luz as saying he expected his company to obtain shortly permission for up to three more of its slaughterhouses to export chicken and pork to China.