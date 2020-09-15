China Railway 20 Bureau starts work on new bridge in Angola

State-owned China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp. has begun construction of a bridge over the Calondo river in Caimbambo, in the northern Angolan province of Benguela, and should finish it in four months, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says an Angolan government official, Manuel Lituai, presided over the ground-breaking ceremony.

The report says the bridge will cost 511.3 million kwanza (about US$830,300).

The bridge will be made of reinforced concrete, and measure 27 metres in length and 11 metres in width, the report says.

The bridge will make it easier for Caimbambo people to get around and facilitate the transport of produce from farm to market, and building it will create 25 jobs in the area, the report quotes a local official, José Cambiete, as saying.