China provides Timorese school with computers and a kitchen

The EBC 123 Darlau school, which serves a village in the north of Timor-Leste, has taken possession of computers and other equipment donated by China, along with a kitchen built by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) using Chinese aid money, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as saying China and the WFP have been working together to provide a dependable supply of nutritious food to reduce malnutrition among young Timorese.

His embassy says Mr Xiao visited the EBC 123 Darlau school last Friday, inspected the new kitchen there, and turned over to the school computers, printers, guitars, electric pianos, blackboards, water bottles, footballs and various supplies for teaching, including physical education.

Timorese Vice-minister of Education, Youth and Sport António Guterres expressed gratitude for the help China has given the WFP in providing schools in his country with kitchens, plumbing and vegetable gardens, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.