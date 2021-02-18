China praised for helping revamp Praia legislative complex

Cabo Verdean National Assembly President Jorge Santos has commended China for its contribution to the cost of the renovation of the legislative complex in the Cabo Verdean capital, Praia, the assembly says.

The legislature issued a written statement saying Mr Santos did so at a ceremony held last week to mark completion of the renovation work, which Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong attended.

The statement quotes Mr Du as telling the gathering that the construction of the legislative complex, completed in 1985, was the first big Sino-Cabo Verdean cooperative endeavour.

The ambassador said the renovations would give the complex an improved working space.

The renovation also included an overhaul of the information technology systems at complex.

The plaza in front of the main building has been refurbished and opened to the public, the Cabo Verdean National Assembly says.