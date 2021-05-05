China, Portuguese-speaking Countries trade tops US$13.13bln in Jan 2021

Trade between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries topped US$13.139 billion in the first month of 2021, an increase of 4.5 percent from a year earlier and a 2.14-percent rise from the previous month, according to data from China Customs.

In January, the value of China’s imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.254 billion, down by 0.24 percent year-on-year but an increase of 3.5 percent sequentially.

China sold goods worth US$4.886 billion to Portuguese-speaking Countries, a rise of 13.61 percent from the prior-year period and a 0.3-percent increase from the previous month.