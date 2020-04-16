China, Portuguese-speaking Countries trade tops US$12.6bln in Jan 2020

Trade between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries topped US$12.574 billion in the first month of 2020, a decline of 5.91 percent from a year earlier and an 18.39-percent decrease from the previous month, according to data from China Customs.

In January, the value of China’s imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.273 billion, down by 14.33 percent year-on-year and 15.2 percent sequentially.

China sold goods worth US$4.3 billion to Portuguese-speaking Countries, a rise of 16.03 percent from the prior-year period and a 23.89-percent decrease from the previous month.